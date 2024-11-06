California’s Public Higher Education Leaders Reassure Communities After Presidential Election

University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D., California State University Chancellor Dr. Mildred García, and California Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Sonya Christian released the following statement today, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024:

Following the presidential election results, we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety within California’s higher education community. The University of California, the California State University, and the California Community Colleges remain steadfast and committed to our values of diversity and inclusivity. We are proud to welcome students, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and we will continue to support and protect all members of our communities. California represents a beacon of hope for so many, and we stand ready to support our state and its people as we all move forward together.