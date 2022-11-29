UC and UAW reach tentative agreements for postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers

University of California officials today (Nov. 29) announced tentative agreements with the United Auto Workers (UAW) on new five-year contracts for UC Postdoctoral Scholars and Academic Researchers. Once ratified by union members, the new contracts will be effective through September 30, 2027.

The new contracts address key issues including fair compensation, job security and paid family leave.

“Our dedicated colleagues are vital to UC’s research activities and we are very pleased to have reached agreements that honor their many important contributions,” said Letitia Silas, executive director of systemwide labor relations. “These agreements also uphold our tradition of supporting these employees with compensation and benefits packages that are among the best in the country.”

Highlights of the agreements include:

Postdoctoral Scholars

Compensation: Implementation of a new salary scale by April 1, 2023, which will result in average salary increases of 8 percent for all Postdocs; Annual pay increases each October, with an increase of approximately 7.5 percent in the first year and 3.5 percent in each of the remaining years; Annual experience-based pay increases of 3.7 percent for eligible Postdocs.

Child care: Up to $2500 annual reimbursement for child care expenses with flexibility to use funds for child care expenses related to professional travel; Annual $100 increases in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Appointments: Two-year initial appointments (up from one year) followed by one-year reappointments.

Paid Family Leave: Effective January 1, 2023, a new special Postdoc Paid Leave program of 8 weeks of 100% paid family leave for all Postdocs.

Respectful work environment: New contract provision to address abusive conduct and a dispute resolution process.

Transit: Access to a pre-tax program to pay for transit costs and an e-bike purchase discount program; UC agrees to attempt to negotiate reduced-fee or no-fee access to regional transit system(s); Formation of a joint labor management committee to explore additional measures.



Academic Researchers

Compensation: Pay increases of 4.5 percent in the first year, 3.5 percent in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th years; and 4 percent in the 5th year.

Appointments: All reappointments no longer have exceptions for less than minimum length.

Paid leave: Effective January 1, 2023, 8 weeks 100% pay for family care and bonding for eligible Academic Researchers; Increased bereavement leave.

Respectful work environment: New contract provision to address abusive conduct and provide a dispute resolution process.

Transit: Access to a pre-tax program to pay for transit costs and an e-bike purchase discount program; UC agrees to attempt to negotiate reduced-fee or no-fee access to regional transit system(s); Formation of a joint UC-UAW committee to explore additional measures.



In the last year, UC has settled contracts with unions representing UC lecturers, nurses, police and clerical and other administrative staff. These agreements were the result of both sides working collaboratively to find solutions and demonstrating flexibility and a genuine willingness to compromise at the bargaining table. UC has approached the negotiations with UAW in the same fashion.

Negotiations for Postdoctoral Scholars began in July 2021 and in May 2022 for Academic Researchers.

The UAW also represents UC Academic Student Employees (teaching assistants/readers/tutors) and Graduate Student Researchers, and contract negotiations for those groups are ongoing. Information on current University proposals for these groups is available here.