UC postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers approve five-year contracts

The University of California today (Dec. 12) issued a statement about the ratification of the new contracts for Postdoctoral Scholars and Academic Researchers. The new five-year contracts include multiyear pay increases, transit benefits, improved job security for postdocs and enhanced paid family leave. The University reached an agreement with both groups in late November, and the approved contracts will be effective through September 30, 2027. With these contract ratifications, we look forward to these academic employees returning to work from the strike.

“Our dedicated postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers are vital to the University’s research activities, and we are very pleased they have approved these contracts,” said Letitia Silas, the University’s executive director of systemwide labor relations. “These agreements honor our employees’ important contributions and uphold the University’s longstanding practice of providing these employees with some of the best compensation and benefits packages in the country.”

Highlights of the agreements include:

Postdoctoral Scholars

Compensation: Implementation of a new salary scale by April 1, 2023, which will result in average salary increases of 8 percent for all Postdoctoral Scholars who are on the salary scale; Annual pay increases each October, with an increase of approximately 7.5 percent in the first year and 3.5 percent in each of the remaining years; Annual experience-based pay increases of 3.7 percent for eligible Postdoctoral Scholars.

Child care: Up to $2,500 in annual reimbursement for child care expenses with flexibility to use funds for child care expenses related to professional travel; Annual $100 increases in child care reimbursements in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Appointments: Two-year initial appointments (up from one year) followed by one-year reappointments.

Paid Family Leave: Effective January 1, 2023, a new special Postdoctoral Paid Leave program of 8 weeks with 100 percent paid family leave for all Postdoctoral Scholars.

Respectful work environment: New contract provision to address abusive conduct and a dispute resolution process.

Transit: Access to a pre-tax program to pay for transit costs and an e-bike purchase discount program; UC agrees to attempt to negotiate reduced-fee or no-fee access to regional transit system(s); Formation of a joint labor-management committee to explore additional measures.



Academic Researchers

Compensation: Pay increases of 4.5 percent in the first year, 3.5 percent in the second, third and fourth years; and 4 percent in the fifth year.

Appointments: All reappointments no longer have exceptions for less than minimum length.

Paid leave: Effective January 1, 2023, 8 weeks with 100 percent pay for family care and bonding for eligible Academic Researchers; Increased bereavement leave.

Respectful work environment: New contract provision to address abusive conduct and provide a dispute resolution process.

Transit: Access to a pre-tax program to pay for transit costs and an e-bike purchase discount program; UC agrees to attempt to negotiate reduced-fee or no-fee access to regional transit system(s); Formation of a joint UC-UAW committee to explore additional measures.



In the last year, the University of California has also settled contracts with unions representing its lecturers, nurses, police officers and clerical and other administrative staff. These agreements were the result of both sides working collaboratively to find solutions and demonstrating flexibility and a genuine willingness to compromise at the bargaining table. UC has approached its negotiations with UAW in the same fashion.

The UAW also represents UC Academic Student Employees (which includes teaching assistants/readers/tutors) and Graduate Student Researchers. Contract negotiations for those bargaining units are ongoing. On Dec. 9, the UC and UAW agreed to engage a third-party mediator, Sacramento Mayor and former California Senate pro Tem Darrell Steinberg, to facilitate discussions between them and to help resolve outstanding issues and reach agreements on the contracts for those units. Information about the status of those negotiations and the University’s latest proposals for these groups is available here.