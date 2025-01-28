UC President Michael V. Drake’s message on federal funding freeze

Update: A federal judge has blocked the funding freeze until Feb. 3. UCOP will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

This message is from UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D., regarding the Jan 27. federal funding freeze memo.

Dear Colleagues,

On Jan. 27, the federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent a memo to federal departments and agencies putting a temporary pause on federal grants, loans and other financial assistance programs effective 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET Jan. 28. On Jan. 28, OMB issued additional guidance clarifying that the only programs subject to the pause are those related to the listed presidential executive orders. The White House also clarified that programs including Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), federal student loans and Pell Grants, among others, would not be affected.

The memo is broad and it is not yet possible to know the full extent of its implications. We do know that it directs each agency to ensure their grants and loan programs are consistent with President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

I want to assure you that University of California leaders, along with UC Legal and our federal governmental relations teams, are working diligently to clarify the potential impacts of the memo and the new administration’s executive actions on the University and our communities. We are in contact with key policymakers in Congress and at federal agencies, as well as association partners and other higher education institutions. We are evaluating what actions we are able to take and will keep you informed. In the meantime, more specific information related to federal financial aid and the research enterprise will be shared with your campus leaders as it becomes available.

During such challenging times, we remain committed to our students, staff, faculty, patients, and one another. This is an uncertain time for many and while we don’t yet know what lies ahead, we remain steadfast in our values, our mission, and our commitment to caring for and supporting our entire community. I encourage you and affected members of our community to make use of available support resources on our campuses.

Thank you for all that you do on behalf of the University of California.

Sincerely,

Michael V. Drake, M.D.

UC President